Hayward (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers.
Hayward was initially listed as doubtful due to the lingering hamstring injury, so it's not surprising to see him ruled out for a third straight game. In his absence, Jalen McDaniels figures to draw another start.
