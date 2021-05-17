Hayward (foot) is ruled out for Tuesday's match against the Pacers, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Hayward was cleared for weight-bearing work last week, but he still has yet to resume on-court work in practice, a hint that returning to game-action is still several steps away. Cody Martin (ankle) is also out Tuesday.
