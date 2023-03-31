Hayward (thumb) has been ruled out Friday against Chicago, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
Hayward was doubtful ahead of Friday's matchup and will officially be forced to miss a second consecutive game due to a sprained thumb. Bryce McGowens took his place in the starting lineup Tuesday and will likely have an opportunity to start once again Friday.
More News
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Not expected to suit up Friday•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Officially out Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Listed as doubtful for Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Leading scorer in Sunday's win•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Fuels big comeback win•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Lackadaisical in heavy loss•