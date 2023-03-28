Hayward (thumb) will not play Tuesday against the Thunder.
The Hornets will also be without Terry Rozier (foot), Kelly Oubre (shoulder) and Cody Martin (knee). With so many holes in the rotation, the Hornets could give guys like Svi Mykhailiuk, JT Thor and Bryce McGowens a long look down the stretch.
