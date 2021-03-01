Hayward (hand) will not play Sunday against the Kings, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
As expected, Hayward will be held out of action after he carried a doubtful designation into the day. Miles Bridges will likely be in line to benefit most from Hayward's absence, but the Hornets may have to get creative with Devonte' Graham (kneecap) and Cody Zeller (hip) also sidelined.
