The Hornets and Celtics officially completed a sign-and-trade involving Hayward on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The deal is somewhat of a formality after Hayward announced more than a week ago that he would sign with the Hornets in free agency. But making the transaction a sign-and-trade is a major benefit for the Celtics, who will receive a massive trade exception equal to Hayward's first-year salary with the Hornets. Boston will also trade a pair of future second-round picks to Charlotte, which will send a conditional future second-rounder back to Boston in exchange.
