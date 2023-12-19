Hayward (illness) is probable to play Wednesday versus Indiana.
Hayward has missed back-to-back games due to a stomach virus, but he should return to action Wednesday. Charlotte lost to Toronto on Monday with only 10 players active, so Hayward being available would be a boost to the wing rotation.
