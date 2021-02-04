Hayward went for 22 points (9-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists and six rebounds across 38 minutes in the Hornets' 118-111 loss to the 76ers.

While Hayward isn't much of a facilitator, he has dished out five or more assists six times this season. During the 2021 calendar year, he's eclipsed the 20-point plateau 10 times in 17 games. His range hasn't disappointed much either, nailing multiple treys in 14 of 21 games this season.