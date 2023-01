Hayward (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Celtics.

Hayward was initially listed as doubtful due to a lingering hamstring injury, so it's not surprising to see him ruled out for a seventh straight contest. Cody Martin (knee) and Kelly Oubre (hand) are also sidelined, so Jalen McDaniels figures to draw another start and have an expanded role against Boston. Hayward's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in Houston.