Hayward (hamstring) will not play in Saturday's game against the Celtics, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Hayward will miss a sixth straight contest due to left hamstring soreness, however, Coach Steve Clifford has noted that he is nearing a return. Regardless, Jalen McDaniels will continue to start in his place. Hayward's next chance to play will come Monday in a rematch with Boston.