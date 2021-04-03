Hayward (foot) will miss at least four weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Hayward suffered a sprained right foot during Friday's game against the Pacers. Hayward is in the midst of a great season, as he's averaged 19.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.2 steals for the Hornets, who have been surprisingly competitive. Miles Bridges replaced Hayward during Friday's game, and the young forward figures to be one of the primary beneficiaries of Hayward's extended absence. Cody and Caleb Martin, P.J. Washington and Jalen McDaniels could all see extra minutes as well. Terry Rozier and Devonte' Graham will be under even more pressure than usual to make plays and drive the offense. If Hayward is on your fantasy team, check to make sure when your fantasy playoffs are. There's a chance he won't return by the end of your season. In that case, he should be dropped.