Hayward (calf) will remain on the sidelines for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Hayward is inching his way toward a return, but Wednesday will not be the day. His next chance to play will come Friday in Milwaukee, but with that game being the first of a back-to-back, he should probably be considered closer to doubtful than questionable. Cody Martin and Brandon Miller will continue to pick up the slack in his absence.