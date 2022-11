Hayward will be sidelined for the foreseeable future due to a fractured left shoulder, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Hayward sat out Friday's contest due to what was perceived to be a contusion in his left shoulder, however, it was determined to be a fracture. Jalen McDaniels received the spot start Friday and should continue to start in Hayward's absence. McDaniels should be scooped up in any league he is still available in.