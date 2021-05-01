Hayward (foot) is out of a walking boot, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Hayward has been out since early April due to a sprained right foot, and he's finally shed the walking boot he was using. There's obviously still some time before Hayward potentially sees the court again, and we shouldn't be surprised if he misses the remainder of the regular season.
More News
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Not close to return•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Out at least four weeks•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Will not return Friday•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Scores team-high 13 points•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Gets back on track with 26 points•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Sees just 19 minutes in blowout win•