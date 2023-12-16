Hayward (illness) won't play in Saturday's game versus the 76ers.

Hayward had been listed as probable heading into Saturday before being downgraded to Saturday, and the Hornets will now hold him out of the matchup with the 76ers entirely. With Hayward and PJ Washington (shoulder) sidelined, the Hornets could be forced to rely heavily on Bryce McGowens and JT Thor to fill out minutes on the bench.