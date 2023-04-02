Hayward (thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors, as expected.

Hayward was listed as doubtful and now we have official confirmation that he'll be spending his third straight game on the sidelines. Expect more run for Bryce McGowens and Svi Mykhailiuk sans Hayward, with Mykhailiuk being the preferable target. Hayward's next chance to play will come in Tuesday's rematch with Toronto.