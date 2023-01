Hayward (hamstring) is out Thursday against the Raptors, and coach Steve Clifford noted that the forward is "closer [to returning]...hopefully somewhere in this next week or so," Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Hayward will miss a fifth straight game Thursday. Fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised if he sits out Saturday against the Celtics, too, but the Hornets will likely continue taking his status game by game.