Hayward (hamstring) is out Tuesday against the Suns, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Hayward will take off the second night of the back-to-back set to manage his hamstring strain. He's appeared in two games since his return from an eight-game absence, but the Hornets will play it safe. In his absence, more minutes could be available for JT Thor, Bryce McGowens and Jalen McDaniels.