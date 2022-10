Hayward (knee) will not suit up for the Hornets' preseason game against the Celtics, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

In 49 games last season, Hayward averaged 15.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists. Unfortunately, he's currently dealing with a left knee contusion which has left him unable to be on the hardwood. Expect the 32-year-old to be ready to go for the season as one of Charlotte's main offensive weapons.