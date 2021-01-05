Hayward dropped 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes in Monday night's 118-101 loss to the 76ers.
Hayward was the only starter to shoot better than 45 percent from the floor. After posting back-to-back sub-par performances totaling 25 points and 10 rebounds on 31 percent shooting, Hayward has gone for 38 points and 14 rebounds on 48 percent shooting over his last two games.
More News
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Records four steals•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Scores team-high 28 points•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Goes cold from field•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Fills stats in injury-free debut•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: No limitations in opener•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Says he'll play Wednesday•