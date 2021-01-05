Hayward dropped 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes in Monday night's 118-101 loss to the 76ers.

Hayward was the only starter to shoot better than 45 percent from the floor. After posting back-to-back sub-par performances totaling 25 points and 10 rebounds on 31 percent shooting, Hayward has gone for 38 points and 14 rebounds on 48 percent shooting over his last two games.