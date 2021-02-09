Hayward went for 19 points (4-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes in Monday's 119-94 win over the Rockets.
Monday snapped a streak of three straight games in which Hayward had scored at least 22 points. His 11 shot attempts were also his lowest of the season. Still, Hayward is averaging a career high 22.9 points per game while shooting a personal best 42.5 percent from beyond the arc.
More News
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Dominant in win•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Well-rounded line in loss•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: One assist shy of double-double•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Scores 19 in OT win•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Scores 27 points vs. Bucks•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Poor shooting performance•