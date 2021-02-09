Hayward went for 19 points (4-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes in Monday's 119-94 win over the Rockets.

Monday snapped a streak of three straight games in which Hayward had scored at least 22 points. His 11 shot attempts were also his lowest of the season. Still, Hayward is averaging a career high 22.9 points per game while shooting a personal best 42.5 percent from beyond the arc.