Hayward amassed 20 points (7-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes during Sunday's 122-117 victory over the Heat.

Hayward shot a perfect mark from the field, three and from the free throw line in Sunday's win while finishing as one of three Hornets players to score 20 or more points. Hayward, who posted his highest point total since scoring 20 points Nov. 11, has scored at least 20 points on six occasions this year.