Hayward went for 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks over 38 minutes in the Hornets' 108-105 loss to the Pacers on Friday.

Since dropping 39 points on Sunday, Hayward's scoring and shooting have gone down in each of his last three games. Though the scoring has gone down, his rebounds and assists have remained mostly steady, averaging 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists while adding at least one block in each contest.