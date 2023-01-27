Hayward ended Thursday's 111-96 victory over the Bulls with 17 points (6-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, three assists, one block and two steals in 25 minutes.

Hayward failed to knock down a shot from beyond the arc, but he managed to hit 60.0 percent of his attempts from inside the three-point line. The Hornets will likely continue to monitor Hayward closely to ensure he doesn't re-aggravate the hamstring injury that's forced him to miss nine of his squad's last 12 games, though he appears to have escaped Thursday's clash without any setbacks and should be in good shape to take the court for Sunday's matchup against Miami.