Hayward (back) is probable for Saturday's game against the Warriors.

The Hornets haven't played since Valentine's Day, and Hayward missed that contest -- a loss to the Spurs -- due to lower back discomfort. The time off seems to have done him good, and he's likely to play Saturday. This month, Hayward is averaging 19.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 35.0 minutes.