Hayward (hip) is probable for Thursday's game against the Raptors, Rod Boone of The Hive Vibes reports.

Hayward exited Wednesday's game against the Mavericks due to a strained hip, but he should be good to go Thursday. He's having a strong season, averaging 22.0 points on 16.5 shots, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 34.2 minutes.