Hayward (hand) is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Kings.
Hayward has been dealing with a bruised hand, but he's likely to play in a fifth straight game. Across the past four contests, he has averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 steals in 32.0 minutes.
