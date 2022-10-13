Hayward tallied 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 99-94 preseason loss to the 76ers.

Hayward was limited in his preseason debut Monday, but he made significant improvements during Wednesday's matchup. He led the team on the scoreboard and tied for the team lead in rebounds and blocks during the narrow loss. In spite of his absence earlier in the preseason, the 32-year-old's performance during the preseason finale suggests that he should be back to full strength for next week's regular-season opener.