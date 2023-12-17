Hayward (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against Toronto.

Hayward is battling a stomach virus, which also sidelined him for Saturday's loss to Philadelphia. His status could come down to pregame warm-ups Monday. P.J. Washington (shoulder) is also questionable, so Brandon Miller and JT Thor could be due for enlarged workloads, in addition to a heavy dose of Miles Bridges, if Charlotte is shorthanded.