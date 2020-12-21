Hayward (finger) went through practice Monday, but his status for Wednesday's regular season opener against Cleveland has not been determined, Ashley Stroehlein of NBC Charlotte reports.

Coach James Borrego said Hayward looked good during Monday's session, but the team will wait to see how his fractured finger feels Tuesday morning before issuing another update. Even if Hayward is ultimately ruled out Wednesday, it doesn't appear as though the injury will keep him on the shelf for an extended period of time.