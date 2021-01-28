Hayward scored 16 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3PT, 3-4 FT) to go along with one rebound, four assists and one block across 40 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pacers.

Hayward played a season-high 40 minutes, yet failed to post his typical volume and efficiency. It was a down shooting game for many of the Hornets' key players, and the team shot just 41.1 percent from the field as a whole. Given that, this should be an atypical performance from Hayward, as he's enjoyed a resurgence -- particularly in his points and steals production -- during his first season in Charlotte.