Hayward chipped in 20 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and seven assists over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 115-104 loss to the Heat.

Hayward handed out a team-high-tying assist total while hauling in a handful of rebounds and finishing as one of two Hornets players with 20 or more points in a losing effort. Hayward, who also finished perfect from the free throw line, has tallied at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in five games this season, including in two straight outings.