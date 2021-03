Hayward (hand) is available for Wednesday's game versus Minnesota.

The 30-year-old was upgraded from questionable to probable earlier Wednesday, so it's not much of a surprise he's available against the Timberwolves. Hayward missed the last two games with a hand bruise and averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 steals in the previous four contests.