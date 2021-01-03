Hayward had 20 points (7-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists, four steals and one block in Saturday's 127-112 loss against the Sixers.

As Charlotte's supposedly main option, it does not come as a surprise that Hayward is averaging nearly 18.8 points through a six-game span. However, he has also recorded at least one steal in every one of those games for an average of 1.8 SPG. Hayward is not renowned for his defense, as the last time he averaged over a steal per season was in 2016.