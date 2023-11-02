Hayward supplied 17 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 128-119 loss to the Rockets.

Hayward has connected on exactly six shots in each of his last three games, but he's converted his volume into 17.0 points per game over that span. He continues to supply complementary box score production as well. His scoring isn't flashy, but a booming homecoming opportunity is on deck Saturday against a Pacers team that allowed 155 points to Boston on Wednesday.