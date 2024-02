Hayward (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

On Jan. 17, the Hornets said Hayward would miss "at least another week," but the team hasn't provided another update since. Hayward's next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Lakers, but he can be considered doubtful for that contest. Brandon Miller and Cody Martin should continue to benefit from increased roles in Hayward's ongoing absence.