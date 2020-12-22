Hayward (finger) said he will be available for Wednesday's season-opener against the Cavaliers.

Hayward is still nursing a fractured pinky finger on his shooting hand, but he plans to play through the issue in what will be his regular season debut in a Hornets uniform. "I've just got to kind of play through it," Hayward said. There is no risk to further damage by playing. So it's kind of a pain tolerance type deal."