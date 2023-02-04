Hayward had 12 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 118-112 loss to the Pistons.

Unlike Charlotte's most recent back-to-back, Hayward played in both games of this set which is an indication that he's getting close to 100 percent. With the Hornets sitting in 14th place in the Eastern Conference, it's possible that Hayward could be involved in trade talks leading up to the deadline. A move away from Charlotte to a contender could see Hayward's usage take a hit.