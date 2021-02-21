Hayward posted 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, two steals and an assist across 33 minutes in Saturday's win over the Warriors.

Hayward ended missing just one game due to a back problem, and while he looked rusty at times, he still delivered a strong performance while pacing the Hornets in both rebounds and steals. Hayward has been playing at an All-Star level for Charlotte this season and should be in line for an improved performance Monday in a tough matchup against his former team, the Jazz.