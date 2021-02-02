Hayward had 19 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3PT, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in Monday's overtime win over the Heat.

Playing a season-high 42 minutes, Hayward was mostly kept in check by the Heat's defense, as he took only 14 shots and got to the line just twice. Hayward has six total free throw attempts over his last three games after averaging 7.2 FTA/G in the five games prior.