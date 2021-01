Hayward (hip) had 25 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-10 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in Saturday's 116-113 loss to the Raptors.

Hayward seems to have rested Thursday as it was the second game of a back-to-back set. Otherwise, he was unaffected by the strained hip and demonstrated such with 21 first-half points. Hayward did slow down in the second half, but it should not be a major concern in terms of his overall fantasy production.