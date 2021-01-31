Hayward recorded 27 points (10-22 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block Saturday in a 126-114 win versus Milwaukee.

Hayward and LaMelo Ball both logged a team-high 27 points against the favored Bucks. Despite recording more than twice the shots Ball attempted (10), it was another elite performance from the rejuvenated 30-year-old. Hayward's time with the Hornets has benefited both parties so far, as he is averaging 23.2 points across 19 games while they are in playoff contention. Hayward is projected to surpass his career-high 21.9 PPG (from 2016-17) if he continues this fantastic scoring rate.