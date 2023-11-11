Hayward finished with 27 points (10-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, nine assists, one block and four steals across 36 minutes during Friday's 124-117 victory over the Wizards.

Hayward was aggressive early in this contest en route to a season-high in both points and assists. The 20 shots were also the most he has taken across eight games. The veteran forward is contributing across the board so far this season with averages of 18.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.9 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.1 triples across 33.1 minutes per game. Health has always been his main concern and he has not had any issues yet this year.