Hayward posted 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and an assist across 29 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Nets.

Hayward was perhaps the lone bright spot for the Hornets in this thumping loss against the Nets, and the veteran forward has now scored in double digits in four games in a row. He had a few rough games following the All-Star break but might be trending in the right direction even if this wasn't his best performance. The veteran is averaging 15.4 points per game while shooting 46.3 percent from three-point range in 11 games following the All-Star break.