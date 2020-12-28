Hayward notched 28 points (12-20 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and a steal across 36 minutes in Sunday's win over the Nets.

Hayward paced the Hornets offensively and delivered a strong performance across the board, working as a scoring threat but also looking competent in the playmaking department. Hayward has scored 28 points in two of his first three games with Charlotte, and it's clear he will have a sizable role on the offense -- as long as he's able to remain healthy.