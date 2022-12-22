Hayward finished with six points (3-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 126-105 loss to the Clippers.

Hayward wasn't very efficient from the floor during Wednesday's loss, and he was held under 10 points for the second time in the last four games. However, he was productive on the boards and tied for the second-highest rebound total on the team. Over his four appearances since returning to action, he's averaged 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 34.0 minutes per game.