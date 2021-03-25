Hayward posted eight points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 122-97 win over the Rockets.
Charlotte put this game away early, which resulted in Hayward needing to only play 19 minutes -- his fewest of the season. We could see Hayward's production increase in more competitive games, as LaMelo Ball (wrist) is expected to be sidelined for at least four weeks.
