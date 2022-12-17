Hayward totaled nine points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 29 minutes during Friday's 125-106 loss to the Hawks.

Hayward returned to action Friday, sliding straight into the starting lineup. While his volume was a little underwhelming, he did manage to contribute across all major categories. It does feel as though his next injury could be just around the corner but as long as he is healthy, he is a must-roster player.