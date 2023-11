Hayward closed Sunday's 124-118 loss to the Mavericks with 20 points (9-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 34 minutes.

Hayward co-led Charlotte in shot attempts and accounted for 24.3 percent of the team's possessions plus assists. He's been a consistent presence in the Hornets' offense. Hayward's 17.3 points per game marks his highest figure since the 2020-21 campaign.