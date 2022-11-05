Hayward (shoulder) remains out Saturday versus the Nets, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Hayward will miss a second straight contest after leaving Wednesday's clash with the Bulls prematurely because of a shoulder issue. At this point, there is no indication that the shoulder issue is considered serious. His is next chance to take the court arrives Monday versus the Wizards.
